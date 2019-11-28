When Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello debuted their love to the world, fans everywhere went wild. The couple tried for as long as they could to not speak on their coupling but after a while, it just couldn't be hidden, especially considering how much public display of affection they were showcasing. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment," Camila previously stated when discussing her upcoming album.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

More recently, Camila made a visit to BBC Radio 1’s “Unpopular Opinions” show and one caller's opinions on PDA had Camila feeling attacked. “Public displays of affection on Instagram are too much," the caller said leading Camila to jokingly reply: “I [feel] personally targeted. I feel personally attacked.”

The "Havana" singer then explained how at this point in her relationship, she doesn't take as many comments to heart. “You honestly get kind of desensitized to it,” she said. “You’re like, ‘Well, might as well just make-out on Instagram!’”

In other exciting news, Camila's upcoming album Romance will have a DaBaby feature. "[I] was so excited to write this album because to me it really encompasses a visual aspect too. the whole world of romance is a museum in heaven of love stories, it’s escaping into a world of passion, and drama, and intensity - was just thinking about the tour this morning and I can’t wait to bring you into this world with me," she wrote.