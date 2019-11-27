"They prolly tell you I went pop," DaBaby raps on his latest album, KIRK. After collaborations with Lizzo, Lil Nas X and Post Malone, they probably will tell you that, but you can't hate a man for chasing the bag. Hearing DaBaby's voice everywhere will be exciting anyway. This will likely be the case once Camila Cabello releases her sophomore effort, Romance, on December 6 and her collaboration with DaBaby starts to crawl up the charts.

The Sun got an early listen of Cabello's record and they broke the news that the Charlotte rapper features on one of its songs, titled "My Oh My." Perhaps DaBaby will be bringing more of his erotic raps, because the song was described by The Sun as "deliciously carnal" and "her naughtiest yet." "My mama doesn’t trust him, he’s only here for one thing but, so am I / I swear on my life that I’ve been a good girl / Tonight I don’t want to be her,” the former Fifth Harmony member supposedly sings. "My Oh My" also apparently "sounds like a sequel to global hit Havana." Considering the exposure and paycheck Young Thug received from that track, DaBaby might have more blessings coming his way after his wildly-successful year.