While Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have yet to officially confirm their relationship, it's quite obvious that they've embarked on a romance that either can contain. As we previously posted, sources said the duo began as just a simple summer fling but their emotions took over and now they can't get enough of each other.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila has been featured in Variety's Power Of Young Hollywood spread where she openly discussed how falling in love with an unnamed individual has done wonders for her. “Falling in love is like an infinite amount of levels and layers and angles. I fell in love and just opened up. Everything was written in present moment," she told the publication of her upcoming album.

As for what it's like to date Camila, the "Havana" singer explained it as such: "I’m a romantic; I’m emotional. But I think through stuff a lot. … It’s like there’s two Camilas: the one that’s a scared, little hermit crab, and, if left her own devices, will just stay home. And there’s the other who’s, like, ‘No, we’re going out.’ And she takes the other Camilla by the hand and just f–king drags her. That’s what I’m trying to do, and I think it’s what I did these past two years.”

Cheers to the love birds.