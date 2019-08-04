By now it's very clear that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are not just friends since they've been spotted at numerous locations cuddling, kissing and embracing each other as a true couple does. Reports of their relationship first started after their steamy "Senorita" music video dropped catapulting the rumours into the interweb. Entertainment Tonight had gotten word on more details surrounding their coupling since apparently, it just started out as an innocent summer fling until they fell for each other more than either anticipated.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling," a source told the publication. "Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour."

They added: "However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another." Camila has been traveling with Shawn on the road for his tour and they're both "committed to working on a relationship."

"I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry," Camila recently told Clash of Shawn. "To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare."