This weekend, Disney fans were devastated to hear that Cameron Boyce, a 20-year-old actor, had passed away from natural causes. Regardless of whether or not you're familiar with the man's filmography, you have to agree that twenty is far too young for somebody to leave this planet. With so much life ahead of him, Boyce was remembered by a number of his peers who took to social media to remember their favorite moments with the star. His cause of death has not yet been officially revealed but his family issued a statement that said he died during his sleep due to an ongoing medical situation. According to new reports, Cameron reportedly suffered from epilepsy, which triggered a fatal seizure in his sleep.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The young Grown Ups and Jessie star was found dead on Saturday night when his roommate noticed he was unresponsive. When paramedics were called to the scene, Boyce could not be revived. The actor had reportedly been dealing with epilepsy and seizures for a while but he was able to put his medical issues to the side so he could focus on levelling up in the movies and on television. That takes a lot of guts and dedication. To see a young man who was so focused on achieving greatness be taken away from his fans is truly heartbreaking.

Boyce's family issued a statement following his death, which reads: "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him."

Rest in peace, Cameron Boyce.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images