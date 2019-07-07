Cameron Boyce, best known for his roles in a number of Disney Channel films and television shows, has tragically passed away at the age of 20.

According to Boyce's family, the young actor, dancer and singer passed in his sleep after suffering a seizure, the result of an ongoing medical condition.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a family spokesperson confirmed. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

In a statement, his family would add, "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Naturally, a number of celebrities have voiced their condolences and reactions to Boyce's sudden death, including past co-stars and colleagues. The likes of Zendaya, Skai Jackson, Adam Sandler, and even former Vice President Joe Biden took to social media to reflect on Cameron's life and mourn his death.

"Absolutely heartbreaking," Zendaya tweeted while Biden added that Boyce "was filled with so much light and served as a tremendous role model for young people."