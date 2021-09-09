It is unknown what the future has in store for Cam Newton's football career, but he has made it clear that he is far from finished. There were murmurs that Newton was seemingly at odds with the New England Patriots and a little over a week ago, NFL fans received the news that he had been cut from the team. Newton's supporters have been impatiently awaiting news regarding his next move and it looks as if the football star is ready to talk.

Newton faced accusations that "rap music" was hurting his game and his detractors have been taking to social media with their theories of what he can do to plot some massive comeback. Earlier today (September 8), Newton shared an enigmatic video that got tongues wagging.



Maddie Malhotra / Stringer / Getty Images

In just two days, Newton will deliver an installment of "Funky Friday," and he is ready to lay rumors to rest. “On this week’s Funky Friday, I have a lot of things that I need to get off my chest,” Newton said. “This is not a retirement speech, and I have a lot of football still in me.”

Fans have speculated what Newton may say. In the caption, Newton added, "Shine thru the shade" and "not for likes just for life." Check it out below.