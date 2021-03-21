Theme parks in California are set to reopen after being closed as a safety measure in response to the coronavirus pandemic; however, patrons are being told they should avoid screaming on roller coasters. The California Attractions and Parks Association has avised that guests wear their face masks on rides and avoid shouting.

“Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting,” CAPA wrote in its Responsible Reopening Plan. “Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction.”



The proposal will allow for Disneyland, Universal Studios, Six Flags, and more to open with limited capacity. For now, the only open Disney resort open in the United States is in Orlando, Florida.

Joey Bada$$ recently complained about Disney's requirements in Flordia after the resort kicked out his autistic cousin who refused to wear a face mask. The rapper says his cousin is a child and doesn't understand the importance of mask-wearing.

"These guys have completely ruined my family’s trip," Bada$$ wrote on Instagram, Saturday. "We came out here 30+ for my daughters' bday and they turned my lil cousin away, can’t even enjoy this experience anymore."

He also recorded a video confronting the employees who instructed them to leave.

