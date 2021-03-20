Joey Bada$$ announced he is "never coming back to Disney again," on social media Saturday after the resort turned away his autistic cousin who was refusing to wear a mask. He explained that his cousin, an autistic child, could not comprehend the importance of mask-wearing.

With a statement, Bada$$ uploaded a video of himself confronting three Disney employees apparently responsible for his cousin being kicked out of the resort.



"Here’s Luis, Cameron, and Kaitlyn and they just turned away an autistic child at Disney World because he didn’t want to wear his mask," Bada$$ wrote in the caption. "The child thinks the mask is suffocating, the child also has no idea why it is even a requirement. Not to mention that, kids under 2, doesn’t have to wear a mask. These guys have completely ruined my family’s trip. We came out here 30+ for my daughters' bday and they turned my lil cousin away, can’t even enjoy this experience anymore.

Disney's coronavirus safety policy mandates that children younger than 2 years old are the only exception to their mask requirement. Eating and drinking are the only other points when guests are allowed to remove their masks.

