Calboy Slows Things Down With "10 Toes Down"

Joshua Robinson
May 14, 2021 15:30
Calboy/RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment
Calboy/RCA Records/Sony Music Entertainment

Ten Toes Down
Calboy

Calboy laments on the pain of betrayal on his new single "Ten Toes Down."


Chicago artist Calboy is quietly having one of the most impressive years amongst his contemporaries. Last year, he was named a XXL Freshman in a stacked class that included the likes of Mulatto, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, and Polo G, among others. Being featured alongside some of the most eye-catching new artists was a major accomplishment, and Calboy has been consistently been putting in work to prove that it was well deserved.

Earlier this year, the "Envy Me" artist started gearing up for another huge year by unleashing the Lil Wayne-assisted single "Miseducation." Now, roughly two months later, Calboy is back with another single, a slowed down cut titled "Ten Toes Down."

"Ten Toes Down" finds Calboy exploring the pitfalls of loyalty and the pain of betrayal as he recounts being hurt by those closest to him. Fans of the Chicago artist can expect his signature brand of poetic and heartfelt lyricism all throughout the four-minute single, so check out Calboy's latest release by watching the official music video for "Ten Toes Down" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been ten toes, didn't fold, they know I can stand strong (Stand strong)
But if you think about it, I'm who really ridin' like a Benzo (Benzo)
Baby, I'm too solid, why you double-cross me? Girl, you're dead wrong (Dead wrong)
I won't talk about it but it's symbolism in that red rose (Red rose)

Calboy
