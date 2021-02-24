Pooh Shiesty's hit record "Back In Blood" with Lil Durk is one of the biggest songs of the year so far, but not everyone is a fan. In a viral video that's been making the rounds online, Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya parties with friends and gets audibly angry when the song comes on. "Turn this weak ass song off," she repeatedly told the DJ on Instagram Live.

The moment has been getting her flack across the internet as Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty fans defend the song. People are also pointing out that nobody else at the party was seemingly bothered about the record, only her. While her reaction was definitely pretty extra, it's caught the attention of one of the artists behind the track, who appears to have responded on Twitter.

"We don’t turn off @lildurk or @Pooh_shiesty over here," wrote Chicago rapper Calboy on Twitter. The post was retweeted by none other than Lil Durk. Calboy isn't exactly making reference to Yaya Mayweather's whiny video but, at the end of the day, she's one of the only people asking to turn off "Back In Blood" when it comes on. So this is very likely a reference to the clip.

The song has become Pooh Shiesty's first big success, being certified gold this week and heading toward a platinum plaque every passing day. Yaya's aversion to the song can easily be written off as her being loyal to Youngboy Never Broke Again, with whom she just had a baby. YB works closely with Quando Rondo, who has clear problems with Only The Family after what happened to King Von last year.

