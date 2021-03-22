Calboy Stays True On New Single "Miseducation" With Lil Wayne

Chicago rapper Calboy has lost six close friends to gun violence in the last year alone, including KJ Balla. The 2020 XXL Freshman has remembered his brothers on his recent release Long Live The Kings, and he's continuing to show respect with the release of his new Lil Wayne-featured single "Miseducation".

The title of the song references Calboy's love of Lauryn Hill's album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, speaking about his own struggles with street justice and politics. The song is written from a third person's perspective, marking one of the biggest moments in the 21-year-old's life with Lil Wayne extending his co-sign.

The song premiered on Monday alongside a poignant video directed by Shomi Patwary.

CHeck out the new release below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Poppin' off will get you popped for real, you know you not for real

You faker than some shiny white veneers

And if it's smoke, it's just a fire drill

I've been lying still, in the jungle even lions chill

I make a giant kneel

I heard Heaven need some volunteers