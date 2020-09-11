The Kardashian-Jenners either live in the same neighborhoods or are only a phone call away, but Caitlyn Jenner claims that no one gave her a head's up about their reality television show. For 14 years, millions of fans have tuned in weekly to watch the wealthy family live lavish and luxurious lives, and it was announced days ago that the series has come to an end. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," Kim Kardashian wrote on social media. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."



“I heard it on the news. Nobody called me, I heard it through the media,” 70-year-old told The Morning Show o Wednesday (September 9). “Was I surprised? No, but that show... It’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years. The girls have and Kris [Jenner] have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long.

There have been rumors that Caitlyn Jenner has had strained relationships with the Kardashian-Jenner siblings. When she was on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, Caitlyn revealed that no one in her family had sent her mail or contacted her while she was on the show. She'd also openly discussed in the media how she hasn't spoken to Khloé Kardashian in five years.

“Everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on," she said of the KUWTK cancelation. “I don’t know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas.

