It's the end of an era for Kardashian-Jenner fans. For 14 years, tens of millions of people have tuned in to watch the famous family do, well, just about any and everything. Their popular, long-running reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians helped make the blended family a household name and created a Kardashian-Jenner phenomenon. Each member of the family has launched multi-million dollar businesses as a result, causing the celebrity brood to become one of the richest bloodlines in entertainment.



Jason Merritt/TERM / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday (September 8), it was shared that KUWTK was coming to an end, and Kim Kardashian West confirmed the news by sharing a throwback promotional photo of the series that, of course, featured her as the center of attention. "It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim wrote in the caption.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she added. "We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The internet wasn't going to let the Kardashian-Jenners bow out gracefully, so they targeted "mom-ager" Kris Jenner in a series of memes that soon caused the matriarch to become a trending topic on Twitter. Even with the jokes, Jenner was praised for creating an empire that has gone unmatched. Check out a few highlights below.