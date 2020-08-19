We're all well aware that everyone in the Kardashian-Jenners enjoys a tax bracket that only a few can afford to be in, and Kris Jenner recently upped her game with an unbelievable real estate deal. The matriarch of the reality television family has decided to part ways with her Hidden Hill mansion, and she's sold it to cosmetics company Coty Inc.'s chairman and CEO Peter Harf's daughter, Katharina Harf. Coty recently purchased majority ownership in Kim Kardashian's beauty brand for $200 million and last year did the same with Kylie Jenner's cosmetic company.



As the latest in her family to strike a Coty-related deal, Kris Jenner sold her home in an off-market, all-cash transaction. That means exactly what it sounds like, as Kris received $15 million in cash and turned over the home. Variety reports that the house was never officially on the market and the deal closed just last week. These deals don't take as long and rid purchasers and buyers of the hassles of dealing with loans and other approvals from banks.

Jenner purchased the home just three years ago and it's housed right across the street from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's digs—that is when Ye isn't enjoying himself at his Wyoming estate.

