They dated many moons ago and were once sweethearts, but life has sent Monica and C-Murder down several twisty roads. Monica would go on to have children and marry and divorce NBA star Shannon Brown, while C-Murder would get himself wrapped up in a scandal that landed him in prison. In recent years, Monica has been publicly vocal about revisiting the rapper's case and has even helped call on Kim Kardashian and her team to aid in their efforts.

C-Murder, brother to Master P, has often taken to social media to shine a light on Monica as he boasts of his love for her. While the true depth of their relationship has not been shared by the R&B singer, C-Murder has once again sang her praises on Instagram.



The rapper shared a clip of Monica at a recent concert where she had the crowd yell "Free C-Murder." Then, she began singing her classic hit "For You I Will," and within the lyrics she said Murder's name, letting everyone know that the song was for him.

"My baby kilt it at the show .Her sanging this outfit a #TRUqueen we knew from day 1 this was real love," C-Murder wrote in the caption. "No opinion changes a fact and we got the history to prove that . If you know me you know how Im coming bout her." Swipe below to see the concert clip for yourself.