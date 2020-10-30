Busta Rhymes Returns With "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God"

It's about that time to hear some new music from Busta Rhymes. The rap legend has been hyping the release of Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God for years as he's continuously promised that a new record was on the horizon. Fans haven't received a studio album from Bussa Buss since 2012, so to call this one "long overdue" is an understatement.

Busta Rhymes spoke with Entertainment Weekly about how he's been occupying his time creatively over the past eight years. The rapper said he was working "diligently" on creating a body of work that would speak to his soul. "I have been so fortunate to have done so many amazing projects… that were even deemed classics by the people and my colleagues and my peers," said Busta. "After doing it this long and having those moments, you feel like What have you not done that you need to do, to reignite the spark and make you feel the excitement you need to feel? Not in the way that you felt it before, but in a way that supersedes everything that you've felt."

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is packed with features including looks from Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Minister Louis Farrakhan, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Vybz Kartel, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar,Mary J. Blige, and Nikki Grier. Stream this latest project be rap legend Busta Rhymes and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. E.L.E. 2 Intro ft Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock

2. The Purge

3. Strap Yourself Down

4. Czar ft M.O.P.

5. Outta My Mind ft Bell Biv Devoe

6. E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God ft Minister Louis Farrakhan

7. Slow Flow ft. Ol' Dirty Bastard

8. Don’t Go ft Q-Tip

9. Boomp!

10. True Indeed

11. Master Fard Muhammad ft. Rick Ross

12. YUUUU ft Anderson .Paak

13. Oh No

14. The Don and The Boss ft Vybz Kartel

15. Best I Can ft Rapsody

16. Where I Belong ft Mariah Carey

17. Deep Thought

18. The Young God Speaks

19. Look Over Your Shoulder ft Kendrick Lamar

20. You Will Never Find Another Me ft Mary J Blige

21. Freedom? ft Nikki Grier

22. Satanic

