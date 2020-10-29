It's always welcome to see two hip-hop greats unite on a singular duet, and today marked the arrival of Busta Rhymes and Kendrick Lamar's incredible "Look Over Your Shoulder." Though some managed to snag a leaked version a while back, the official version -- which comes complete with a fully-cleared Michael Jackson sample -- feels like a victory lap ahead of Busta's upcoming ELE2 album. And given how emotional Busta was upon its completion, expect this one to be a major showing from the Flipmode legend.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Today, Bus-a-Bus hit up Zane Lowe to open up about his new single with Kendrick Lamar, revealing a bit about the circumstances that led to its creation. "The incredible coming together of this record was a true magical experience," explains Busta. "It started off one time with me being stuck in the studio, in Quad Studio, in Manhattan in New York. I had gotten a batch of beats from Nottz, who produced this track, and he's been significant in a lot of the production for all of my solo albums. But he had given me this batch of beats probably five, six months before I actually even listened to it because I get so many beats from Nottz that sometimes I don't get around to listening to all of his shit."

"Finally, we are in a snow storm in New York and they declared it a national emergency and gave everyone a curfew," he continues. "I refused to accept the curfew so I stayed in the studio. So I stayed in the studio, they shut the Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge down, they shut the Midtown Tunnel down, so I couldn't leave the city anyway once it passed 11 o’clock. So I was like, "Fine. I'm going to stay in the studio tonight." I stumbled on the beat. When I looked at the date of when I got the beat from Nottz, I couldn't believe that I had this shit so long the whole time. So I ended up putting a verse on it. I sent it to Kendrick. Kendrick bodied the verse, sent it back."

"And I got to big-up Kendrick, I got a big-up Top Dog, the whole TDE family," says Busta, showing some love to Kenny's label. "I got to thank all of the people that was involved with clearing this sh-t for me and giving me their blessing on being able to use this. And it just was unbelievable, and incredible, and just profound for me to be blessed with this gift."

Be sure to catch "Look Over Your Shoulder" right here, and check back at midnight for the release of Busta Rhymes' Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God. Are you excited to catch this upcoming project, which happens to boast an incredibly stacked tracklist?