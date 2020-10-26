Busta Rhymes is about to bless us with a potential classic this week, revealing the stacked tracklist for his new album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.

Set for a release on Friday, Busta Rhymes just shared the tracklist for ELE2 and it's looking like it will be a must-listen.



The album boasts features from old school veterans, new school heavyweights, and everything in between. The introductory track features the likes of Chris Rock, Rakim, and Pete Rock. That much will communicate the vibe of the rest of the project, which includes vocals from Q-Tip, Ol' Dirty Bastard, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, and more.

Of course, Busta's first album in eleven years wouldn't be complete without some support from the artists dominating today's landscape. He's got songs with Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Rick Ross, Rapsody, and more.

ELE2 will also feature Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Nikki Grier, and more.

If the tracklist reveal isn't enough to convince you to stream Busta Rhymes' new album on Friday, we're not sure what will.

In other Busta-related news, the rap legend has been embroiled in a playful feud with T.I., who turned down his appearance to compete on Verzuz in favor of a battle against Jeezy. Busta Rhymes is still looking for someone to go up against, suggesting that he would be down to face off against two people at once.