Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God
- MusicBusta Rhymes Mentions Dr. Dre, DJ Kay Slay In New Song SnippetBusta Rhymes confirms his next album is complete while previewing new music. By Aron A.
- NewsBusta Rhymes Reloads "ELE2" Album With 4 New Songs, Including 1 With EminemBusta Rhymes releases the reloaded version of his new album "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God" with a feature from Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosBusta Rhymes & Rick Ross Drop Knowledge In "Master Fard Muhammad" VisualsBoss moves. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsBusta Rhymes Honors Ol' Dirty Bastard With The "Slow Flow"Busta Rhymes honors the memory of Ol' Dirty Bastard on "Slow Flow," a rapping clinic that showcases his versatility. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBusta Rhymes Talks Kendrick Lamar Collab "Look Over Your Shoulder"Following the release of his Kendrick Lamar collab "Look Over Your Shoulder," Busta Rhymes breaks down the track's backstory. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBusta Rhymes & Kendrick Lamar Drop Off "Look Over Your Shoulder"With "ELE 2" set to drop at midnight, Busta Rhymes and Kendrick Lamar deliver their anticipated duet "Look Over Your Shoulder." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBusta Rhymes & M.O.P's New Banger Sounds InsaneBusta Rhymes gears up to launch "Extinction Level Event 2," an album years in the making, with an incendiary preview of the M.O.P assisted "Czar." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBusta Rhymes Shares "ELE2" Tracklist: Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, & MoreBusta Rhymes shares the tracklist to his new album "ELE2" featuring Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, Chris Rock, Rick Ross, ODB, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBusta Rhymes Drops Apocalyptic "ELE 2" TrailerWith "Extinction Level Event 2" on the way, Busta Rhymes comes through and shares an ominous teaser trailer. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBusta Rhymes & Anderson .Paak Are Rivals On "YUUUU"Bussa Buss drops off another single as builds toward the release of "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God."By Erika Marie
- NewsBusta Rhymes & Vybz Kartel Reunite On "The Don & The Boss"The two artists previously worked together in 2017 on Busta's single "Girlfriend" alongside Tory Lanez.By Erika Marie