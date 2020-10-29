mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Busta Rhymes & Kendrick Lamar Drop Off "Look Over Your Shoulder"

Mitch Findlay
October 29, 2020 08:59
Look Over Your Shoulder
Busta Rhymes Feat. Kendrick Lamar

With "ELE 2" set to drop at midnight, Busta Rhymes and Kendrick Lamar deliver their anticipated duet "Look Over Your Shoulder."


Busta Rhymes' upcoming album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God is set to arrive at the stroke of midnight. Now, Busta has officially delivered the anticipated collaboration "Look Over Your Shoulder," which finds the legendary Flipmode lyricist trading bars with Kendrick Lamar, who appears determined to remind the masses how effortlessly he can snap. As his first guest appearance of 2020, the Micheal Jackson-sampling track kicks off with some bars from Kung-Fu Kenny, who opts to bedazzle with an impeccable flow. "Big marbles, nig*a," he boasts. "I lead this new generation, boy / Don’t argue with us / Marvelous beat selectors, authors, and novel spitters."

Closing things off is Busta Rhymes, who matches Kendrick's stride with a patient and explosive verse, the likes of which have been well-honed from over twenty-five years in the rap game. "When I arrive, my theme music, gotta pound to it, and when I leave even my shadow got a sound to it," spits Busta. "Cause I'm the god, the harder, the martyr, the father." Bar for bar, it will be hard to top the prestige of "Look Over Your Shoulder," a refreshing duet between two Aftermath alumni -- check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're excited for Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm the Buddha, the Ali Baba, the believer, the maker
So pristine, the dice roll from under my sleeve when I shake 'em
So rude, I'm so ice cold but I'm what you need to just wake 'em
While 'em crowns and medals on the wall waitin' for me to just take 'em
When I arrive, my theme music, gotta pound to it
And when I leave, even my shadow got a sound to it

Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes Kendrick Lamar ELE 2 Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God
