bell biv devoe
- NewsBusta Rhymes Returns With "Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God"The rap icon's latest project includes features from Rakim, Mary J. Blige, ODB, Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, and many others.By Erika Marie
- MusicBusta Rhymes Shares "ELE2" Tracklist: Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, & MoreBusta Rhymes shares the tracklist to his new album "ELE2" featuring Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, Chris Rock, Rick Ross, ODB, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentSummer Jam 2018: The Best PerformancesFrom Meek Mill to Kendrick Lamar, here are the best performances from Summer Jam 2018. By Alphonse Pierre
- Original Content10 Best Hip-Hop Video Game Soundtracks Of All TimeVirtual Reality Hip-Hop.By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsRussell Westbrook Jams Out To Some Classic Tracks In New VideoRussell Westbrook shows off those karaoke chops.By Matt F
- MusicBET's "The New Edition Story" Is Their Highest Rated Premiere In 5 YearsHave you been following the miniseries about the legendary R&B group?By hnhh