Busta Rhymes & Vybz Kartel Reunite On "The Don & The Boss"

It's been a long time since we've received a project from Busta Rhymes, but he's ready to take over airwaves. The rap icon recently announced, with the help of Chris Rock, that he's returning to the music scene with his forthcoming project Extinction Level Event 2. Fans are getting a look at what Bussa Bus has been working on now that he's released his Vybz Kartel-assisted single, "The Don & The Boss." This isn't the first time these two have linked up in the studio; years ago, Busta, Vybz, and Tory Lanez collaborated on their single, "Girlfriend."

"The Don & The Boss" is a dancehall-inspired single that is made for the clubs. It's one of those tracks that's supposed to be cranked up to eleven while a group of sweaty patrons show off their best moves, especially those that have a "bumpa so big" like "Nicki Minaj" and "Megan Thee Stallion." The two women in rap are mentioned throughout the chorus.

If you're looking for a Busta Rhymes delivery that he's popular for, you won't find that here. "The Don & The Boss" is targeting a specific audience, so stream the single and let us know what you think of Busta Rhymes and Vybz Kartel's latest.

Quotable Lyrics

Bus' Rhymes ah di champion

Coulda never find a betta option

Mi nuh wah none ah yuh friend dem

Somebody p*ssy smell like onion and scallion

Come stand up pon a champion