With every errant news report, goes the notion of journalistic integrity, and to that end, the livelihood of journalism as we once knew it. Evidently, it all comes down to social media and the means by which newsreels are created. Therein lies the issue with reporting on Bushwick Bill's declining health: any revelations of such belong to the newsreel, and in no way constitute "general content."

Ironically it was TMZ who proved the faulty reports on Bushwick Bill's death, to be completely untrue. As a result of the mishap, the media outlets "in the wrong" were forced to reconstitute their writings in humiliating fashion. Their report indicated that although Bushwick was not dead, he was currently under hospital supervision, in the company of his closest family and friends.

Within an hour of the TMZ update, Bushwick Bill's own daughter would assume his father's Instagram handle in revealing the true nature of his current condition - by which he also asked the media and the public for the utmost privacy during this trying time. Furthermore, Bushwick's daughter decried the opportunistic nature and intentions of the press, by stating the obvious: those who rush for news coverage don't actually care for her father, or his longstanding legacy within the hip-hop community.

"Contrary to what has been prematurely, insensitively, and inaccurately posted/reported - My dad IS NOT dead, he’s still alive and fighting for his life. He needs your continued prayers and support," he asked, on behalf of his family. "Certain people have been so quick to write him off as dead so they can capitalize off it, and it’s messed up because yall really think these people care about him. There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill. Please repost to help combat the fake news. Thank you @tmz_tv & @realdawn_p for the updated report. On behalf of the family we’re requesting privacy until further notice."

It's that this time that I'd hope everyone, members of the media included, takes heed to the example set by Bushwick's daughter. For those who aren't familiar with his cultural contributions (through no fault of their own), now's a good time to read up on his legacy (right here) and give the Geto Boys discography a much overdue spin. His daughter is well-advised to say, "There is no Geto Boys without Bushwick Bill."