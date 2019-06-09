Sad news was spread this morning when it was reported that one of the founding members of Houston's rap group Geto Boys sadly passed away. Bushwick Bill was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in February and while it was reported that he passed on, sparking a number of tributes in the rapper's name, TMZ reports that Bushwick is alive and "fighting cancer" in a hospital with his family and friends by his side.

Geto Boys’ Scarface made the rumor seem very real when he posted an image on Instagram that sent a farewell to his rapping partner, but it's obvious that he caught wind of the false report before it was confirmed to be true or not.

Bun B is another act to pen a tribute to Bushwick thinking his legendary friend had passed on. "He was, is and will always be a legend. God bless his soul and his family. There will never be another. RIP Bushwick Bill. Geto Boys," he wrote in the since deleted post.



Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty

Back when Bushwick was diagnosed with cancer, he detailed how he kept the information to himself only telling his close crew members. "It was just crazy to find out that Pancreatic cancer isn't detected until it's in the fourth or fifth stage," he said. "I've been keeping it to myself but I'm getting ready to tell Scarface, Willie D and I've only told close family members."

Prayers up to Bushwick and his family.