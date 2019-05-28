Not long ago, the hip-hop community was saddened to learn that Bushwick Bill of The Geto Boys was battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Though the beloved rapper appeared to be at peace with the circumstances, he has ultimately been fighting many battles behind the scenes. Reports of an announced-and-canceled tour served to raise a few questions, and Bill himself has taken it upon himself to clear the air about his current health situation.

Taking to Instagram, Bill personally delivered the news from a hospital bed, showcasing respectable strength in the process. "For everyone out there who thought I was healthy enough to make a tour," he begins, "I've been in the hospital since May 24th. Interesting. Walking Pneumonia, infection in my lung, and they think I have an infection in my blood. Now, the rumor is I pulled out on the tour, but if my health was a concern, than you would know about my health. This is a health issue. Pancreatic cancer. The chemotherapy gave me pneumonia, infection in my lung, and they checking my blood for infection. Ya'll have a blessed day."

Following the update, Bill's most recent picture finds him in a hospital bed once again, this time using an oxygen mask. It's difficult to see Bill in this condition, and we can only hope he finds peace amidst the well-wishes and prayers; artists like Anthony Hamilton, Pete Rock, Jeru The Damaja, and more have already offered their kindnesses. It's no surprise he's finding himself well loved. The Geto Boys have contributed much to hip-hop, and deserved to be remembered accordingly. Prayers up to Bushwick Bill, his loved ones, and his Geto Boys collaborators.