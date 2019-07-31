Twenty-three years ago, UGK dropped their best-selling album Ridin' Dirty. By 1996, the Texas rap duo already had two records under their belt, and with their third, they wanted to do things differently. They took the reigns and released Ridin' Dirty their way, and the project has gone on to be recognized as one of the most influential albums in Southern Hip Hop history.

Reflecting on his accomplishments, rapper Bun B shared why Ridin' Dirty will forever be a special record. "23 years ago today," the veteran rapper wrote on Tuesday. "The first time @bossybarry gave us creative control. Cleared samples. Kept A&Rs away. Only @iamjeffsledge was allowed anywhere near us."

As other artists were dropping singles and music videos left and right, Bun B and Pimp C wanted to keep their buzz organic. "No videos for any song," he continued. He then praised Pimp C as a visionary. "Minimal promo rollout. And it went gold. Thanks to the vision of my brother. The term genius gets thrown around too easily, but I’ll throw it his way for the rest of my life. It was all him. I drove but he navigated. Thank you lil bro. Happy birthday Ridin Dirty! #UGK4Life #RIPPimpC #LongLiveThePimp."

Ridin' Dirty is definitely a classic. Which track from the album is your favorite?