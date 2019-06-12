UPROXX has a brand new series titled People's Party, a show hosted by Talib Kweli. Viewers will tune in weekly to watch the Black Star emcee chop it up with influential figures as they discuss topics including culture, hip hop, and politics. On the world premiere of the series, UGK's Bun B sat down with Kweli as the two hip hop legends covered an array of subjects during their hourlong chat. A highlight from the interview—and there were many—was a story that Bun shared about when he and the late Pimp C first met Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace.

“He was like, ‘I f*ck with y’all,'” Bun said. “We said, ‘We f*ck with you, too.’ I said, ‘We finna go outside and smoke if you wanna smoke.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, cool I’ll come. I’ll smoke.'" The three men got into the car with Pimp C in the driver's seat, Bun in the passenger, and Big in the back. There was more room in the front, so Bun thought he would be nice and offer up the front seat. "He was like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna chill in the back.’"



Bob Levey/Getty Images

Bun said he also tried to get Big to close the door so that they could hotbox the car, but he didn't want to.“He’s like, ‘Nah, I need the air. I gotta keep the door open.'” Bun added, “It wasn’t until later that I realized that he didn’t want to sit in the front seat because he didn’t want anybody sitting behind him. He didn’t want the door closed in case he needed to bounce because he didn’t know us like that. I had even more respect for him as a man outside of the music. Like, okay, I see that man moves in a real way out there."

"He was just a very, very good rapper," Bun stated. "There’s a lot of people who are going to make rap music and rap songs, but a lot of us aren’t going to be that good. Only a few us will be really great at it. He’s one of the few guys that was really great at it. You know that dude was different.”

Check out what else Bun had to say about his career and the recent attempted home invasion robbery he and his wife were involved in that almost turned deadly, below.