Tiger King has absolutely taken over the entertainment world as viewers cannot believe just how riveting the docu-series is. With such a crazy story to dissect, people are powering through the multi-part doc and commenting online about the whole thing. Joe Exotic, a central component of the show, was captured on video speaking about how unfair it is that he can't use the "n-word" in a resurfaced video from several years ago, and people are already beginning to write him off for it.

After earning the support of folks like Cardi B and 50 Cent, Tiger King star Joe Exotic may be nearing the end of his fifteen minutes as rappers are beginning to say "thank you, next" to the television star.



Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

"No Joe. You’re pathetic. Later for this clown," wrote Bun B on Instagram, reposting a video of the rant and hereby canceling Joe Exotic for the foreseeable future.

The Texas rap legend is one of the first to speak out about Joe Exotic's old video resurfacing, but his sentiments will surely be echoed throughout the hip-hop community after the big cat collector singled out rappers and their use of the "n-word."

Do you think this will affect the popularity of Tiger King?