Unless you've been avoiding the internet for the last two weeks, you've heard all about Tiger King, the brand new hit docu-series on Netflix. With twists and turns galore, the show has been celebrated by fans worldwide as Joe Exotic, Doc Antle, Carole Baskin and others from the show have made their way into the world of pop culture. Exotic, who is currently in prison on murder-for-hire charges, has received support from the rap world -- including Cardi B, 50 Cent, and others -- who are trying to get him free. Maybe they will change their minds after seeing this video.

An old clip from 2015 shows Joe Exotic handling some big cats and going on a racist rant about how he's not able to use the "n-word." He goes on to complain about how rappers can use the word, but he can't.

"What's going on in this country? It's absolutely pathetic," said the Tiger King in a resurfaced video. "I can't say the n-word but you can get on YouTube and watch any black man's rap video and they're calling each other the n-word. What the hell is this discrimination?"

Joe Exotic has famously voiced his frustrations about a lot of things, but this could be his most shocking rant yet. Has your opinion changed about the man?

