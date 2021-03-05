Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Blends Funk, R&B, & Nostalgia On "Leave The Door Open"

In the “collaborations you didn’t know you needed, yet, here we are” news, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have partnered with Parliament-Funkadelic legend Bootsie Collins to deliver a modern, funk-heavy project under their new band name, Silk Sonic. The pair of artists recently shared the news in a surprise social media announcement, and while fans were under the impression they would be receiving a full project on Friday (March 5), Silk Sonic delivered a single: "Leave the Door Open."

Mars and .Paak are known for their innovative, and often eccentric music efforts as they borrow from various genres including the smooth stylings of 1960s and 1970s productions. Silk Sonic’s debut is dripping with nostalgia, but not in a way that may seem trite. They’ve managed to reinvent the way a new generation of music lovers may metabolize Soul, Funk, and banging basslines. Stream Silk Sonic and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)

Just shaved, smooth like a newborn

We should be dancin', romancin'

In the east wing and the west wing

Of this mansion, what's happenin'?