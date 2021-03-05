mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Blends Funk, R&B, & Nostalgia On "Leave The Door Open"

Erika Marie
March 05, 2021 01:14
73 Views
20
3
Silk SonicSilk Sonic
Silk Sonic

Leave The Door Open
Silk Sonic

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The band shared the visual to their debut single & it will make you want to put on your best pair of bell-bottoms.


In the “collaborations you didn’t know you needed, yet, here we are” news, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have partnered with Parliament-Funkadelic legend Bootsie Collins to deliver a modern, funk-heavy project under their new band name, Silk Sonic. The pair of artists recently shared the news in a surprise social media announcement, and while fans were under the impression they would be receiving a full project on Friday (March 5), Silk Sonic delivered a single: "Leave the Door Open."

Mars and .Paak are known for their innovative, and often eccentric music efforts as they borrow from various genres including the smooth stylings of 1960s and 1970s productions. Silk Sonic’s debut is dripping with nostalgia, but not in a way that may seem trite. They’ve managed to reinvent the way a new generation of music lovers may metabolize Soul, Funk, and banging basslines. Stream Silk Sonic and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My house clean (House clean), my pool warm (Pool warm)
Just shaved, smooth like a newborn
We should be dancin', romancin'
In the east wing and the west wing
Of this mansion, what's happenin'?

Silk Sonic
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  3
  73
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Silk Sonic Bruno Mars Anderson .Paak
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Blends Funk, R&B, & Nostalgia On "Leave The Door Open"
20
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject