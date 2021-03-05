Silk Sonic
- MusicSilk Sonic "Sexually" Bows Out Of Submitting To Grammys For ConsiderationThey're frontrunners, but Bruno Mars explains why he and Anderson .Paak aren't adding their names to potential nominees.By Erika Marie
- SongsSilk Sonic Drops Off "Love's Train" Cover For Valentine's DaySilk Sonic drop off some Valentine's Day audio with a cover of Con Funk Shun's "Love's Train."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSilk Sonic Sing About Getting Lucky On “777”Are you feeling lucky?By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSilk Sonic Deliver A Powerful Ballad On "Put On A Smile""Put On A Smile" is an immediate hit from Silk Sonic's debut project.By Alexander Cole
- NewsAnderson .Paak & Bruno Mars Are Sprung On Silk Sonic's "After Last Night"Thundercat and Bootsy Collins join the groove on Silk Sonic's "After Last Night."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsSilk Sonic Croons Their Way Into Your Heart On "An Evening With Silk Sonic"Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars call on Thundercat and Bootsy Collins to help round out the record.By Erika Marie
- NewsSilk Sonic Sings About The Ladies Stressing Them Out On "Smokin Out The Window"They're the gift that keeps on giving and fans can't wait for their debut album.By Erika Marie
- NewsSilk Sonic Glides Through Their Latest Single "Skate"Following the mega-success of "Leave the Door Open," Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have returned.By Erika Marie
- NewsBruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Offer A Taste On "Silk Sonic Intro"Off of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars' forthcoming collaborative effort.By Aron A.
- NewsBruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Blends Funk, R&B, & Nostalgia On "Leave The Door Open"The band shared the visual to their debut single & it will make you want to put on your best pair of bell-bottoms.By Erika Marie