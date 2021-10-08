Today marks Bruno Mars' thirty-sixth birthday and he decided to celebrate by announcing some huge news to the world, sharing the official release date for Silk Sonic's debut album.

A few weeks ago, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak joined forces to reveal that they were running behind schedule on their debut album as Silk Sonic, which was announced at the beginning of this year with their single "Leave The Door Open." The album was initially expected to be released at some point this year, but Mars and .Paak pushed back their plan, announcing that the Silk Sonic debut would only come in 2022. They're changing gears again, giving out the official release date for An Evening with Silk Sonic, which drops next month.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Instead of waiting until next year to drop new music, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are looking set to face off against Taylor Swift for the #1 album in a few weeks, dropping their debut album as a duo on November 12. This is the same date that Swift will be releasing Red (Taylor's Version), so it should be a pretty busy week on the charts. Previously, Silk Sonic released the singles "Leave The Door Open" and "Skate." The former has already amassed over half a billion streams on Spotify.

We'll keep you posted with more information as the date gets nearer, but let us know if you're excited for Silk Sonic's debut album in the comments.