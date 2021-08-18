Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (who created their group Silk Sonic this year) have announced the delay of their debut album.

The project was originally expected to release this year, being announced back in February. However, with "Leave The Door Open" remaining in everybody's heads for months, it's clear that plans changed for Mars and .Paak, who have officially pushed their album release back to next year.

"That song was like our mission statement," said .Paak about the song during a new feature with Rolling Stone. "It’s the intro to the book, to set the tone and let you know the sound. There’s different kinds of waves, but the whole album is wrapped around that."

We won't get to hear the album until January 2022 though, as revealed during the interview.

"I don’t want to be binge-watched," explained Mars, clarifying that he wants each song to have time to breathe before releasing the next. "We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more... grease.

I think we put the pressure on ourselves by putting out ‘Leave the Door Open’ — but a deadline is important, because at some point, you gotta say, ‘This is it.’ Otherwise you’re gonna work it till you hate it. But there’s a beauty in that — you do have to get sick of it, because that means you put the love and the time and the passion in it, and it’s taxing."

Who's ready for An Evening With Silk Sonic, the debut album from Silk Sonic, in January?

