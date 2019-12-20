Many Cleveland Browns fans have stood by Myles Garrett in the aftermath of his helmet-swinging attack on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, but none more than this supporter who got the notorious image tattooed on his thigh.

Tattoo artist Mike Hamill recently shared a detailed look at the Browns fan's new ink, which depicts the very moment Garrett's helmet came crashing down on Rudolph's skull.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his actions in the 21-7 victory on November 14, and NFL appeals officer James Thrash upheld that ruling during the hearing last month. Garrett issued the following statement after learning of his indefinite ban.

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

The Browns (6-8) will host the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, followed by their season finale in Cincinnati in Week 17.

