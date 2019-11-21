Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had his appeal hearing in New York on Wednesday, where he claimed that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had used a racial slur prior to Garrett's helmet-swinging outburst. Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his actions and NFL appeals officer James Thrash announced on Thursday that the ruling has been upheld.

Meanwhile, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey's suspension was reduced from three gams to two following the appeal. He will therefore miss Sunday's game in Miami, as well as the rematch against Cleveland on December 1, but will be eligible to return for their Week 14 matchup against Cincinnati. Pouncey will still have to pay a $35,096 fine as well.

Rudolph's attorney, Timothy M. Younger. vehemently denied allegations that the QB used a racial slur during last week's Thursday night football brawl.