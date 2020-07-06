Broadway actor Nick Cordero has passed away at 41 after a several-month long battle with COVID-19. The passing was reported by People. Cordero passed away on Sunday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he had been hospitalized for over 90 days due to COVID-19 complications. He is survived by wife Amanda Kloots, and their 1-year-old son Elvis Eduardo.

Kloots posted an emotional message on Instagram following his passing. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday," she wrote on Instagram. Cordero's Broadway credits include Waitress and Rock of Ages.

Kloots continued on to praise Cordero's doctor, David Ng, who did everything he could to assist the ailing thespian. "To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough."