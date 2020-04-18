Broadway Actor Nick Cordero is set to have his right leg amputated due to complications from COVID-19. Codero has been in intensive care 18 days, battling with the coronavirus.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots announced as much on her Instagram Story, Saturday.

“They had him on blood thinners for the clotting and unfortunately the blood thinners were causing some other issues — blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines. We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.

“I got a phone call saying he had an infection in his lung that caused his fever to spike way above normal, which caused his blood pressure to drop and caused his heart to go into an irregular pattern,” Kloots said in an update on Instagram from April 12. “He lost consciousness, he lost his pulse and they had to resuscitate him. It was very scary. They had a very hard time getting him back.”

Fans have taken to the hashtag #WakeUpNick to show their support on social media.

“I wish I could see him. Hold his hand. Touch his face. I do believe this would help him wake up,” Kloots said on Instagram.

