A former reality star is behind bars and facing serious allegations. Brittish Williams appeared but for a brief moment on Basketball Wives L.A. for one season years ago alongside her beau, basketball player Lorenzo Gordon. The pair got engaged but suffered several setbacks over Lorenzo's infidelities, and although they attempted to salvage their romance while on Marriage Boot Camp, they decided to part ways.

In the wake of the shocking news that 18 NBA players were arrested in connection to an alleged $4 million insurance fraud scheme, news also broke that Williams had been taken into custody on unrelated charges.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Williams was arrested on federal charges related to fraud. The report states that she was indicted at the end of September "on five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number, four charges of bank fraud, three charges of making false statements to the IRS, three charges of wire fraud and three charges of aggravated identity theft."

Williams was reportedly arrested earlier today (October 7) and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Williams used false Social Security numbers in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit and other funds from financial institutions. In 2018 and 2019, Williams deposited four checks ranging in value between $4,500 and $5,800 into accounts that she controlled and withdrew the money before the checks bounced or banks realized they were fraudulent, prosecutors said. The owners of the checks were unaware of the deposits, prosecutors said. She also falsely claimed dependents on her 2017-2019 tax returns, using false names and Social Security numbers, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, the reality star's attorney has stated that he is confident the evidence will show Williams is innocent, noting that she was "targeted because of her celebrity." It is unclear what punishment Williams is facing if convicted.

Watch a clip of Brittish Williams and Lorenzo Gordon on Basketball Wives L.A. below.

