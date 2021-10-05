The government isn't messing around when it comes to falsifying documents related to the COVID-19 vaccine, and now, a former NBA player will learn his fate. Vaccinations have been a hot topic for some time as everyone from politicians to your next-door neighbors debate its safety. Protocols are being put in place worldwide regarding who will and will not be allowed to patronize businesses, and sports leagues are finding themselves at odds with several of their players.

Many anti-vaxxers have opted to falsify their vaccination records in an effort to beat the system, but former basketball star Lazar Hayward could not fool authorities in Hawaii.



Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty Images

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Hayward, 34, was with Raven Randle, 33, when he arrived at the Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai. They traveled to Hawaii from Los Angeles, and upon arrival, they attempted to curve the mandatory quarantine period in place in the state by reportedly uploading fake vaccination papers into the airport's Safe Travels portal.

Hawaii officials have made it a rule that any guests who are unvaccinated are required to show documents proving that within the last 72 hours, they have tested negative for COVID. If they don't have that test, then they must first quarantine for 10 days on the island before patronizing anywhere. Hayward and Randle's paperwork was flagged and the pair were reportedly "arrested on charges of unsworn falsification."

What punishment the pair face is unknown at this time.

[via]