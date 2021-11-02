Social media influencer Brittany Renner has finally addressed the speculation that she "trapped" PJ Washington by dumping the NBA player shortly after having a baby with him, making an appearance on DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record to deny those allegations.

Her episode of the podcast has been teased for much of the last week and it's officially live. During her chat with the hip-hop media personality, Brittany says that she wanted to get married to PJ before pointing out that there's a double standard between men and women when it comes to age gaps in relationships.

Brittany is a few years older than PJ, and she was previously spotted watching his college basketball games right after he had just turned eighteen. At the time, Brittany was in her mid-20s. However, she denies "trapping" the hoops star by tricking him into having a baby, stating that she was fine with waiting to have kids.

She told Akademiks that she was on birth control during her relationship with PJ until they had a conversation about the matter when PJ allegedly told her he wanted to have a child.

"Please stop playing this victim narrative. If you want to fuck me and just say you hit Brittany Renner, that's that. Why do we have a baby?" she asked.

She also mentioned the double standards when it comes to age gaps in celebrity couples. The internet exploded about how Brittany was a few years older than PJ, but she says there was no such outrage about JAY-Z and Beyoncé (who have eleven years between them) and Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan (who have ten years between them).

Check out part of their discussion below, as well as the entire episode underneath.