On Thursday morning, Christopher Laundrie joined the ongoing hunt for his son, Brian Laundrie, who is currently the main person of interest in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

According to TMZ, Chris met up with law enforcement officials at a Florida reserve after being asked to assist in the search. Laundrie’s lawyer said, “Chris had not been able to look for Brian in the only place Brian's parents believe he may be."

Chris reportedly spent several hours exploring with police, showing them trails that he and Brian have hiked before, as well as leading them to paths that Brian has been known to frequent.

TMZ reports that although the search came up empty handed, the efforts were still helpful to all. “It seems the water in the Preserve is receding and certain areas are more accessible to search,” the Laundrie’s lawyer said.

Dog the Bounty Hunter is one of the key players in the ongoing search; he believes that Brian is hiding out in the Florida Everglades, although a witness claims to have seen a Laundrie lookalike on the Appalachian Trail earlier this month.

Just a few days ago, Brian’s sister, Cassie, appeared on Good Morning America with a message for her brother. “I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess.”

She continued, “I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van, because I don’t think we’d be here.”

The Laundrie family has stated that they’re thankful to law enforcement for their hard work, and that they hope Brian is located soon.

