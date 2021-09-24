Earlier this week, the hearts of many were broken by news that human remains discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest did, in fact, belong to 22-year-old Gabby Petito. As of right now, the deceased’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is the main person of interest in the investigation of her death, however, he’s allegedly been missing since September 17th.

Yesterday, September 23rd, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Laundrie after an autopsy ruled that Petito’s death was the result of a homicide.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images

According to The Shade Room, the fiancé has been charged with one count of use of unauthorized access devices for having used Petito’s Capital One debit card.

FBI Denver Special Agent Michael Schneider gave an update on the case after the warrant had been issued, saying, “while this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide.”

The Shade Room reports that when he was first approached by officials about Petito’s whereabouts, Laundrie and his family refused to co-operate, and were quick to lawyer up, which some are interpreting as a major sign of guilt.

Laundrie’s parents have told police that they have not seen their son since September 14th, when he told them that he would be headed to the Carlton Reserve that sits north of his home in North Point, Florida.

Authorities have searched the reserve and other areas of interest, but have yet to locate Laundrie. As the search continues, thousands of people have been grieving the loss of Petito. Hopefully answers arise soon, for the sake of her family and fans. RIP.

If you’re in need of more info on the ongoing case, check out the informative timeline video below.

