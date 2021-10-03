Brian Laundrie has been missing since September 17th, but according to a Florida man, he’s been hiding out on the Appalachian Trail while the rest of the world continues to hunt for him.

Laundrie is the main person of interest in the death of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito, whose remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park at the end of last month. Her death has been officially ruled a homicide, although further details from the autopsy are still being kept under wraps.

A warrant was issued for Laundrie after he illegally used Petito’s debit card, but search efforts have proven to be unsuccessful thus far. However, TMZ reports that the wanted man may have been spotted by a Florida hiker named Dennis Davis.

Apparently, Davis spent Saturday on the Appalachian Trail, where he came across a dazed man on a deserted road at the border between Tennessee and North Carolina. Allegedly, the man approached Davis, asking for directions to California that would allow him to stay off of the Interstate and remain on the back roads.

Davis was sent a recording of Laundrie’s voice from the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, who has been lending his criminal catching talents to the ongoing search. “There is no doubt in my mind I spoke to Brian Laundrie, none whatsoever,” Davis told the New York Post.

The hiker also revealed that the man who approached him said, “man, I'm lost...Me and my girlfriend got in a fight but she called me, told me she loves me, and I have to get to California to see her."

Davis reportedly called the FBI and 911 to report the incident, but never heard back. He said that the Laundrie lookalike was wearing a bandana and driving a light-coloured pickup truck.

