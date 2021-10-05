The one month anniversary of Brian Laundrie’s suspicious disappearance is quickly approaching as authorities continue to hunt for him. The 23-year-old is currently the main person of interest in the death of his YouTuber fiancée, Gabby Petito.

Petito’s remains were uncovered in Grand Teton National Park this month, after Laundrie returned to their shared home in Florida with her van, but without her.

Thus far, the alleged criminal and his parents have been uncooperative with authorities, but now his sister, Cassie, is speaking out.

“I would tell my brother to just come forward and get us out of this horrible mess,” she told ABC News for Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America.

“I really wish he had come to me first that day with the van, because I don’t think we’d be here.”

The mother of two also told ABC News that Brian and her parents stopped by her Florida home for “an ordinary visit” when he returned from his trip with Petito on September 1st.

Petito was first reported missing by her family in Long Island on September 11th, and according to authorities, Brian has been a missing person since September 14th.

Since he’s gone missing, body cam footage from an August altercation between the couple has surfaced. They were pulled over after local authorities received reports of a domestic dispute. Petito and Laundrie were separated by police for an evening, but the severity of the situation was swept under the rug.

In her interview, Cassie said that the couple had been known to “argue and try and take space from each other,” but she had never seen any sort of domestic violence occur.

She also insisted that she has no idea of Brian’s whereabouts (the last time she had contact with him was September 6th), but if she did, she would turn him in.

“I hope my brother is alive because I want answers just as much as everybody else. I don't know if my parents are involved. I think if they are, then they should come clean,” Cassie said on Good Morning America.

