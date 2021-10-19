Brian Laundrie
- CrimeBrian Laundrie's Gabby Petito Murder Confession RevealedBrian Laundrie had been found dead in Florida back in October.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureGabby Petito's Mother Seeks $30K In Damages From Brian Laundrie's Estate In New LawsuitIt's been over half a year since Gabby Petito's body was discovered in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBrian Laundrie's Notebook Said To Contain A Gabby Petito Murder ConfessionIt's been reported that Laundrie was faking texts between him and Petito after her death to deceive authorities.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBrian Laundrie’s Parents Allegedly Knew He Took A Gun From Their House Before DisappearingFamily attorney Steven Bertolino shared that law enforcement felt it best to keep the missing gun under wraps.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeBrian Laundrie Cause Of Death ConfirmedBrian Laundrie reportedly passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.By Alex Zidel
- GossipBrian Laundrie Allegedly Committed Suicide Before Manhunt Began, According To Florida PoliceThe FBI confirmed that remains found back in October belonged to Laundrie.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBrian Laundrie’s Parents Say They Are Unsure Why Their Son Ran AwayLaundrie’s parents say they’re “in the dark” about why Brian fled their home.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBrian Laundrie's Family Says They Won't Be Holding Funeral For Late SonBrian Laundrie’s family will not hold a funeral for their late son.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBrian Laundrie’s Autopsy Failed To Determine A Cause Or Manner Of Death: ReportLaundrie’s remains are now being sent off to an anthropologist in hopes of getting more answers.By Hayley Hynes
- GramGabby Petito & Brian Laundrie’s Last Known Photos Together Show Them Touring A National ParkThe Laundrie family attorney confirmed that remains found in Florida on Wednesday belong to Brian.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFBI Confirms They Found The Remains Of Brian LaundrieLaundrie's remains were confirmed via dental records.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeBrian Laundrie Update: Family Lawyer Says Human Remains Are Likely HisA representative for Brian Laundrie's family said that there is a strong chance that the human remains found in a Florida park belong to the missing fugitive.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeBrian Laundrie Search: Human Remains Reportedly Found Near Wanted Man’s BelongingsPartial remains have been discovered at the Carlton Reserve, not far from the Laundrie family home.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeBike Allegedly Ridden By Brian Laundrie In Video Found & Tested For FingerprintsThe hunt for Brian Laundrie continues.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipBrian Laundrie Allegedly Caught On Camera By Florida Man 3 Hours From His HomeThe man says he saw Laundrie biking on the outskirts of his property earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes