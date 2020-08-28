Jamarcus Glover, a former boyfriend to the late Breonna Taylor, was arrested on drug charges Thursday morning. While he denies the allegation of drug trafficking, Louisville Police’s suspicion of such proved central to the death of Taylor.

The controversial no-knock warrant police sought to execute was premised upon the intent of intervening in Glover’s alleged criminal acts. One detective wrote in an affidavit that he witnessed Glover acquire a parcel from Taylor’s residence before arriving at a drug house.

Additionally, there is a reported record of Glover listing Taylor’s address as his current place of residence, despite them having broken up prior to her death. Nonetheless, Glover told a local news outlet that Taylor had zero connection to drugs: "The police are trying to make it out to be my fault and turning the whole community out here making it look like I brought this to Breonna's door. There was nothing never there or anything ever there, and at the end of the day, they went about it the wrong way and lied on that search warrant and shot that girl out there," he told the Louisville Courier Journal.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Taylor’s boyfriend at the time of her death, Kenneth Walker, was aware of Glover’s suspected ongoings. Walker says that when the couple heard police banging at their door late at night, they had no reason to believe it was the police, but instead assumed it was Glover. After Walker fired a warning shot, the Louisville police response resulted in Taylor’s death. Glover had also been arrested the night of Taylor's shooting, although he was out on bail by the time the police knocked down her door.

Ju’Niyah Palmer, sister of Taylor, stated that the latter opposed involvement with drug activity. The activity in question specifically involves Glover allegedly possessing and transporting marijuana, cocaine, and heroin. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is due to appear in court today.

