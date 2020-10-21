Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron continues to face accusations of corruption. The presentation made to the grand jury in the case of the police-involved death of Breonna Taylor has made headlines after a juror called foul on Cameron's version of events. While Cameron claimed that he presented all facts about the shooting to the grand jury, jurors are coming forward to say that charging any of the officers with homicide was never an option. According to one juror, the jury asked if more serious charges would be brought against the police officers "and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Breonna Taylor's family in this case and released a statement regarding the latest accusations against Daniel Cameron. “We now know what we suspected: Attorney General Daniel Cameron took the decision out of the grand jury’s hands," said Crump. "They didn’t allow the grand jury to do what the law says they have the right to do. This failure rests squarely on the shoulders of Daniel Cameron. He then brought Tamika Palmer [Breonna Taylor's mother] in and lied to her, placing the result on the grand jury."

"AG Cameron did not explain homicide offenses to the grand jury and did not give the grand jury an opportunity to deliberate on those charges," Crump continued in his statement. "It is a despicable miscarriage of justice that is disrespectful to the life of Breonna Taylor that AG Cameron white washed what his office presented to the grand jury. We urge the appointment of a new independent prosecutor to do the work AG Cameron failed to do and seek justice for Breonna Taylor.”