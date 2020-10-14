There are so many disturbing aspects about what happened to Breonna Taylor that we don't even know where to start.

Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend, is speaking out about what happened to her, opening up in an interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning where he divulges even more disgusting details about that night.

Among other things, Walker says that a police officer told him it was "unfortunate" that he was not struck with bullets.



"I thought they was coming for help because I called 911 [after they barged through the door]," said Walker to Gayle King. "So, when I go outside, there's guns pointed at me and I'm being threatened with dogs and whatever else. An officer asked me was I hit by any bullets and I said no. He said 'that's unfortunate', so that threw me off too. What does he mean by that?"

Walker says earlier on that when they heard a "loud bang" at the door, they asked who was there. He alleges that none of the officers identified themselves when he and Breonna called out several times.

"If they had knocked on the door and said who it was, we could hear them," says Walker. "I'm a million percent sure that nobody identified themselves."



Walker claims that, after the knock, they went to put on clothes to see who was there, and Walker grabbed his gun, which he was licensed to carry. "That was the one time I had to use it," he says. "And if it was the police at the door and they just said 'we're the police', me or Breonna didn't have a reason at all not to answer the door and see what they wanted."

He says that he fired one shot after the door flew off the hinges, believing that if somebody was trying to break in, they would "not want to do anything after that". Then, he describes the barrage of gunfire, comparing it to what "war probably sounds like".

Watch part of Kenneth Walker's interview with Gayle King below.