Weeks after being revealed as the cover star for her first posthumous cover on O Magazine, Breonna Taylor is on another front page, being named as the star of Vanity Fair's September issue.

Guest-edited by Ta-Nehisi Coates, the new issue of Vanity Fair includes interviews with some people that were close to Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old Black woman who was murdered by police in Kentucky, including her mother.

Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer speaks about her own life experience, her daughter's too-short twenty-six years, and the night she found out that Breonna had been killed in a horrific police shooting.

The new issue is titled The Great Fire and the cover shows a portrait of Breonna Taylor in a blue gown, designed by Amy Sherald. Generally, Sherald uses grey skin in her portraits but, this time around, she used brown tones to make a statement, switching up her style and keeping "Breonna alive forever."

"She loved being in the hospital, she loved her job, and she loved the people she worked with," said Taylor's mother about her job as an emergency medical technician. Taylor had been working during the lockdown as an essential worker. "Clearly, they loved her. They would always be leaving her little notes about them loving her and loving to work with her. Even when she passed, some of them came to the funeral. We just can’t believe this, we love her so much. We’re just going to miss her."

